Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,428. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

Several analysts have commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

