Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after buying an additional 191,715 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 13.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vuzix by 1,176.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 31,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,386. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

