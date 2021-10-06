Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 41,889 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $68,954,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 529,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,278. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

