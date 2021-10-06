Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 211,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.