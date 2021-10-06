Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

NYSE CE traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $157.96. 19,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,065. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

