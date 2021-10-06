Trexquant Investment LP Sells 30,738 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,738 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 2,084.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,255 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $57,538,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $51,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 266,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645,666. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

