Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,810 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 70.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 259.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,055. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

