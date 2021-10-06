Trexquant Investment LP Sells 65,218 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,218 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,049 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

X traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 1,955,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,902,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

