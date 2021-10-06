Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.59 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after buying an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 106,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.