Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 816,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,777,541. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

