Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 524,515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after buying an additional 243,175 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,512,000 after buying an additional 322,537 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

