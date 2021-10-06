TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.69. 1,757 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

