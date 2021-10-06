Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $425.15 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

