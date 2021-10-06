Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 1.04% of Trinity Industries worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 388,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

