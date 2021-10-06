TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,560 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.17% of TripAdvisor worth $64,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 41,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

