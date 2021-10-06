Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Insider Buys £599.45 in Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) insider Peter Coward acquired 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £599.45 ($783.19).

Shares of LON:SOHO opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 6.54. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 93.10 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £375.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

