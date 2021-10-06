Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Shares Down 10.8%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) shares were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

TTBXF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

