TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.29 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $70.29 million and $23.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

