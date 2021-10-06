TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $85,019.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00225503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00102925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.