TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

