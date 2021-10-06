TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ)’s share price were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

