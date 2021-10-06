Truist Securiti Weighs in on Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $911.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $94,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.