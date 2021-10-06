Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hostess Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

