Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trupanion by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

