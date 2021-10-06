Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TRUP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $211,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

