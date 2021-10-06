TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 227,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

