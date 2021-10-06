Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.12% of Trustmark worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,795. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

