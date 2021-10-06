Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

