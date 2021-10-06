TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 958,800 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions accounts for 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.35% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 49,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

