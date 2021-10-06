TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. América Móvil makes up 3.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after buying an additional 106,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in América Móvil by 11.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 283,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

AMX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 1,614,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

