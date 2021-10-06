TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Novavax accounts for about 1.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,627 shares of company stock worth $34,359,329. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $8.11 on Wednesday, hitting $161.89. 4,904,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

