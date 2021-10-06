TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources accounts for 2.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Pretium Resources worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $131,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 164.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 231,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

PVG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 1,073,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

