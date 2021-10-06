TSP Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 111,100 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Nokia accounts for 3.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 24,240,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,345,891. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

