TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater comprises 5.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 2,439,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.