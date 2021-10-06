Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 541,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 791,187 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $357.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

