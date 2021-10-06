Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 21,133 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,000. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,844,000 after purchasing an additional 168,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,730. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.19. The company has a market capitalization of $940.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock worth $903,908,471. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.