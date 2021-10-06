Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 7.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $347,692,000 after acquiring an additional 210,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.08. The stock had a trading volume of 97,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

