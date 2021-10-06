Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 6.0% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $132,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.52. The company had a trading volume of 68,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.08.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.