Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases 16,966 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 12.9% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 116.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 54.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $782.00. 812,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,653,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $725.90 and a 200 day moving average of $677.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.99.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

