Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,000. Amazon.com comprises about 13.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $42.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,263.99. 198,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,716. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,379.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3,364.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

