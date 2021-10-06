Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 6,498 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,000. Booking comprises 4.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,450.52. 16,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,273.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,291.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

