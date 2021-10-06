Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. F5 Networks makes up 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.58. 8,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,729. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,217 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

