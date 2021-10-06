Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Polaris comprises approximately 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 81.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.