Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.42 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. John Bean Technologies makes up 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of John Bean Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

JBT stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.87. 100,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

