Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $281,737.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $318,808.98.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. 344,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

