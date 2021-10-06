Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $78,125.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $106,700.25.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $187,530.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $82,031.25.

Shares of TYME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 1,118,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,836. The company has a market cap of $168.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

