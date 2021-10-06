U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,372 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 300,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. 5,035,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,888. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.