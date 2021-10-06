U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Decreased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,828 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $53,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 109.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,431 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 47.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

USB stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 5,022,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,890. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

