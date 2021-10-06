Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 24,615,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,158,416. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

