UBS Group Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €151.00 ($177.65).

ML stock opened at €135.95 ($159.94) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €131.77.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

